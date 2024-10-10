Police dog sniffs out violent disorder suspect hiding in loft in Walsall
A police dog helped sniff out a man wanted on suspicion of violent disorder who was hiding in a loft in Walsall.
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers acted on information and attended the house off Severn Road in the Blakenall area at around 7.30pm on Wednesday.
West Midlands Police dog Riot and his handler officer Wayne Trueman were on the scene and quickly on the trail of a suspect.
The trained pooch was put to work searching the loft of the property, where he sniffed out a man inside.
The 20-year-old was arrested on suspicion of being involved in violent disorder earlier this year.
He remained in police custody for questioning on Thursday, a West Midlands Police spokesperson said.