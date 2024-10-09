Two arrests during Walsall knife arch operation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Neighbourhood officers from West Midlands Police St Matthew’s team joined officers from British Transport Police and Safer Travel to take part in the joint operation yesterday at St Paul’s Bus Station.

The force arrested the 50-year-old-old woman on suspicion of theft of goods from a shop in Willenhall on August 18. She was also arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs and remains in custody while the police carry out further enquiries.

A 31-year-old man was also arrested and taken into custody after a warrant was issued after he failed to appear at court. He has been remanded into custody.

The mobile knife arch being operated at a previous operation in Walsall. Image: West Midlands Police

PC Courtney Tongue, St Matthew’s neighbourhood policing officer, said: “This was another successful operation involving our partners including British Transport Police and Safer Travel. We arrested two and made a number of other searches.

“The knife arch has been a huge success since we first deployed it back in July with many arrests made. We will continue carrying out operations using the knife arch in Walsall with the aim of targeting people involved in crime and making our streets safer.”

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police, said: "The arrests are another success as we target offenders in Walsall town centre for crimes including robbery, drug dealing and theft as well as other forms of anti-social behaviour.

"The knife arch was funded through the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner’s Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) fund – money which has been taken from offenders.

"It now means St Matthew’s neighbourhood team has their own knife arch as we look to reduce serious under 25 youth violence which is a priority in Walsall LPA."