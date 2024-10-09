Series of arrests and recoveries in West Bromwich

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Force said it carries out regular patrols, operations and activity to keep the town safe and address the issues which matter to residents.

A spokesperson said that throughout last month, West Midlands Police made almost 20 arrests for offences ranging from possession of a bladed article or offensive weapon, having drugs, shoplifting and robbery.

It also reminded the public that - as it knows crime and anti-social behaviour cause concern and frustration - it recently secured a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) against a man who was repeatedly causing a nuisance in and around the town centre.

Inspector Richard Boulter, from Sandwell Local Policing Area, said: "We're working alongside partners to ensure the town centre is a safe and welcoming place for visitors and workers.

"There's activity going on daily, from visible patrols to intelligence gathering so we can plan operations to address issues.

"We're in regular contact with retailers to understand what the issues are so we can take appropriate action, and you can expect this to continue."