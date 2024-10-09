New Staffordshire crime team going 'full throttle' to combat 'nuisance' bikes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Specialist officers from Staffordshire Police will be carrying out proactive enforcement and 'stepping up' Its efforts to gather evidence around nuisance bikes and vehicles across the region.

According to the force, part of this work will see increased resources, the use of the latest technology, more high-visibility patrols in hotspot areas, and the seizure of bikes that are used to commit anti-social behaviour (ASB).

Sergeant Anthony McKenzie, who leads the pro-active and harm prevention team, said: “We are determined to tackle vehicle-related anti-social behaviour (ASB) and will employ effective and robust tactics, including drones, in order to track, locate and deal with suspects.

“We also have team of specially-trained officers at our disposal, who will be deployed to incidents on off-road bikes, so we can go where the suspects go, making it much harder for them to escape once identified.

“On many occasions the actions of those involved in this type of behaviour have not only been anti-social but also reckless and criminal. Riders risk injuring themselves, other road users and pedestrians. They will be dealt with accordingly through disqualification, arrest and prosecution.”

Chief Inspector Scott McGrath, who leads the new road crime team, said: “We are planning to increase the number of off-road trained motorcyclists and to deploy the capability on a more frequent basis in line with local priorities to address community concern.

“We have a number of drone pilots and working with local policing teams I am confident it will increase public confidence around tackling the anti-social use of motorbikes across our county.”

Deputy Staffordshire Commissioner for Police, Fire & Rescue and Crime Dave Evans is co-chair of the Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership, alongside Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams. Dave said: “The anti-social use of off-road bikes and other vehicles is a concern for many of our communities, as this kind of dangerous, reckless driving not only risks injury to riders and the public, but also causes damage to our open spaces.

“Tackling this kind of criminality remains a priority in the commissioner’s refreshed Police & Crime Plan, and it’s good to see the new Road Crime Team’s proactive approach to the issue. I would encourage anyone who is concerned about the illegal and anti-social use of off-road bikes and vehicles to report their concerns.”