Four arrested after police uncover cocaine, cash and cannabis in Tamworth

At about 2pm yesterday, Tuesday, October 8, Staffordshire Police stopped a black car on Glascote Road, Glascote, and found the driver with cash and a mobile phone on him.

It then carried out two separate searches at two flats in the area and found suspected deals of cocaine and cannabis.

Following the search, four people were arrested, a 53-year-old man, from Tamworth, on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession of cocaine and cannabis, failing to provide a roadside test and driving without insurance.

A 23-year-old man, from Tamworth, on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, possession of cannabis and entering the UK without leave.

A 30-year-old man, of no fixed address, on suspicion of entering the UK without leave.

A 32-year-old man, from Rugeley, on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and entering the UK without leave.

The Force said it is 'proactively' targeting the criminals involved in the most high-harm crime in our communities and have arrested more than 1,000 people suspected of drug and weapon offences since it launched its crackdown last year.

A spokesperson for Stafforfshire Police, said: "We have arrested four people after proactive searches in Tamworth uncovered cocaine, cash and cannabis across a number of flats.

"Four people have been arrested and will be questioned about the findings in custody:

"We’re proactively targeting the criminals involved in the most high-harm crime in our communities and have arrested more than 1,000 people suspected of drug and weapon offences since we launched our crackdown last year.

"Officers are actioning intelligence and reports from residents every day across Staffordshire in the fight against serious and organised crime."