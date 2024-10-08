Three men arrested on suspicion of attempted theft after cash machine damaged in Wolverhampton
Three men have been arrested after a cash machine was damaged in an attempted theft.
West Midlands Police were called after an ATM at a Post Office on Mount Road, Lanesfield, was targeted in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
The arrests come after officers on patrol stopped a car on Mount Road believed to be in connection with the incident.
Three men, aged 25, 46 and 50, were arrested on suspicion of attempted theft, while a 50-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug.
The 46-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of driving without a licence.
"The men remain in police custody this morning, helping with our enquiries."