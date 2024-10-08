Three men arrested on suspicion of attempted theft after cash machine damaged in Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Police were called after an ATM at a Post Office on Mount Road, Lanesfield, was targeted in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The arrests come after officers on patrol stopped a car on Mount Road believed to be in connection with the incident.

Three men, aged 25, 46 and 50, were arrested on suspicion of attempted theft, while a 50-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug.

The 46-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of driving without a licence.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson, said: "Officers were called after the ATM at the Post Office on Mount Road was targeted and in the early hours, our officers on patrol stopped a car on Mount Road believed to be connected with the incident, leading to the arrest of three men.

"The men remain in police custody this morning, helping with our enquiries."