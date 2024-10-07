Staffordshire man appears in court on drugs charges after police raids

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Philip Baggley was arrested and charged after officers armed with warrants visited locations in Stone as part of an anti-drug operation on Thursday, October 3.

Appearing at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Friday, Baggley, 49, of Redhill Gardens, was charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A – MDMA, acquire/use/possess criminal property and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class B – cannabis.

His case has now been adjourned until November 1, when he will appear at Stafford Crown Court.

