Police release update after man dies in West Bromwich hit-and-run

A 64-year-old man who was arrested after a man in his 40s was killed in a hit-and-run incident in West Bromwich has been released under investigation.

The incident happened on Saturday, October 5 and the man was struck by a car on Birmingham Road, near The Hawthorns, shortly before 9pm.

The man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Police initially said the driver stopped at the scene before driving away.

Birmingham Road, near The Hawthorns, near to where the incident took place

A 64-year-old man was arrested by police on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink in the early hours of Sunday.

Now, West Midlands Police have said that the 64-year-old has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Officers have previously said that a car, a Mitsubishi, was also recovered as part of the investigation, with the road being reopened soon after.

A previous statement by the force said: "The driver initially stopped at the scene, but then drove away. At around 5am today, a man aged 64 was arrested in Birmingham on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink.

"A Mitsubishi car has also been recovered as part of the investigation, and the road has now been re-opened."