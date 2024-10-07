Appeal to find missing man last seen in Stafford town centre
Police are appealing to find a missing man who was last seen in Stafford.
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers are searching for 41-year-old Mouaed.
He was last spotted in Stafford town centre at around 11.05am on Sunday.
Staffordshire Police has issued a picture of the missing man and urged anyone who sees him to get in touch.
People with information of his whereabouts should contact the force by calling 101, or via Live Chat on its website, quoting incident 271 of October 6.