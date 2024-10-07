Express & Star
Close

Appeal to find missing man last seen in Stafford town centre

Police are appealing to find a missing man who was last seen in Stafford.

By Isabelle Parkin
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Officers are searching for 41-year-old Mouaed.

He was last spotted in Stafford town centre at around 11.05am on Sunday.

Staffordshire Police has issued a picture of the missing man and urged anyone who sees him to get in touch.

Have you seen Mouaed? Photo: Staffordshire Police

People with information of his whereabouts should contact the force by calling 101, or via Live Chat on its website, quoting incident 271 of October 6.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular