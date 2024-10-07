Appeal to find missing man last seen in Stafford town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers are searching for 41-year-old Mouaed.

He was last spotted in Stafford town centre at around 11.05am on Sunday.

Staffordshire Police has issued a picture of the missing man and urged anyone who sees him to get in touch.

Have you seen Mouaed? Photo: Staffordshire Police

People with information of his whereabouts should contact the force by calling 101, or via Live Chat on its website, quoting incident 271 of October 6.