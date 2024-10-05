Three police officers hurt in alleged Birmingham 'ramming' incident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The officers were out on patrol on Saturday when they tried to speak to a man acting suspiciously in a VW Scirocco in Montpellier Street in the Highgate area of the city at around 9.30am.

The man tried to flee and as he drove off he rammed the three police vehicles and a parked car before he was stopped and arrested.

West Midlands Police stated that three officers were injured during the incident. One of them was taken to hospital and has since been released, while the other two suffered more minor injuries.

The force said tools and a number of sets of vehicle registration plates were found inside the silver-coloured Scirocco.

A man, aged 40, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted wounding of police officers, going equipped to steal, criminal damage to four vehicles and aggravated vehicle taking.

He is also been held on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, drug-driving and possession of a bladed article.

The officers involved were on patrol from Project Guardian, a dedicated taskforce to tackle serious youth violence in the region.

