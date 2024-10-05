New road crime unit opens after dozens of deaths on Staffordshire's roads last year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The new team has seen a return to the force of the serious collision investigation unit to investigate fatal and category one serious injury road traffic incidents.

Category one level injuries are incidents involving any injury likely to result in the loss of a limb, permanent paralysis, permanent neurological injury, or loss of sight or hearing.

The team is made up of two sergeants and eight constables who are all trained as roads policing lead Investigators. The unit will investigate and establish the circumstances that has led to road deaths and life changing injuries.

It will work closely with the coroner’s office, with the investigation providing an explanation to family and friends about what has happened to their loved one. The officers will produce comprehensive reports to assist in any inquest.

The force said partnership working will be key and the unit will works closely with its forensic collision investigation unit which is a a separate team within the forensics department providing a 24-hour service and will be deployed as part of any road investigation.

Within the new road crime team structure there will be a return of the family liaison team made up of four specially-trained roads police officers.

Sergeant Chris Sweetmore, of the collision investigation unit, said: “Deaths and life-changing injuries from collisions have a devastating impact on families, individuals and communities.

“Sadly 45 people lost their lives after collisions in Staffordshire last year, this is far too many.

"With the new Staffordshire road crime team being set up this is an exciting time to make a difference, save lives and keep the roads of Staffordshire a safe place for all.”

