The group were injured when a car was driven at them in Livery Street in the Snow Hill area of Birmingham city centre in the early hours on Friday.

The 22-year-old was arrested at a property in the city just before 9am today and has been taken into custody for questioning.

West Midlands Police said officers were called to reports of disorder in Livery Street at around 3am.

They arrived to find that a number of people were injured when a car was driven at a group outside The Tunnel nightclub.

The car was then driven away from the scene. It’s believed six people in total were injured during the incident and five of them were taken to hospital.

Two of the injured remain in hospital with injuries are not believed to be life-threatening in nature.

One of the injured was arrested on suspicion of affray.

Det Ch Insp Dave Sproson, from Birmingham Police, said: “We’re working hard to understand exactly what happened and why.

“At this stage we believe this to have been an isolated and deliberate attack linked to an earlier incident inside the nightclub.

“The investigation continues to make good progress, but we’d still appeal for anyone with information or mobile phone images to get in touch via our dedicated website.”