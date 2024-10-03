Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Police wants to speak to him after another man sustained a broken jaw in the early hours of September 1 when confronted by a group in Market Place, Wednesbury.

A woman, who was with the man also suffered a cracked rib.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We want to speak to this man after another man sustained a broken jaw following disorder in Wednesbury.

"The man, aged in his 60s, was confronted by a group in Market Place during the early hours of 1 September and assaulted."

Do you know this man? Police want to talk to him following an assault

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with officers asking anyone with information to get in touch via their 101 number, or alternatively via the Live Chat service on their website quoting log number 20/806774/24.