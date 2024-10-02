Paedophile Wolverhampton teacher who filmed boys getting changed found with child abuse stash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Timothy Moule, who was jailed in 2018 for secretly filming boys getting changed for PE and downloading images of children as young as two being sexually abused, was back in court after being found to have a fresh collection of vile images accumulated over four years.

The 53-year-old of Calder Close, Muxton, Telford, who was a senior teacher at schools in Telford and Wolverhampton and a safeguarding lead, was jailed for 52 months in 2018 for voyeurism and making indecent images of children.

As part of that sentence, he was made subject of a sexual harm prevention order to try and prevent him from carrying out sex offences. Officers would check his electronic devices to make sure he is not searching for or collecting indecent material.