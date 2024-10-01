Teen arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary and assault after man threatened with knife

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Police said that a 17-year-old boy from Sandwell was arrested after two men were threatened with a knife.

On Sunday, a man in his 30s and another man in his 40s were walking through an underpass at the Albion Roundabout off Milton Street when they were threatened with a knife.

During the incident, one of the men was also assaulted.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "A 17-year-old boy from Sandwell has been arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary and assault with intent to rob.

"He remains in custody for questioning."