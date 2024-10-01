Express & Star
Close

Teen arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary and assault after man threatened with knife

A teenager has been arrested after two men were threatened with a knife in an underpass in West Bromwich.

By Daniel Walton
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

West Midlands Police said that a 17-year-old boy from Sandwell was arrested after two men were threatened with a knife.

On Sunday, a man in his 30s and another man in his 40s were walking through an underpass at the Albion Roundabout off Milton Street when they were threatened with a knife.

During the incident, one of the men was also assaulted.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "A 17-year-old boy from Sandwell has been arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary and assault with intent to rob.

"He remains in custody for questioning."

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular