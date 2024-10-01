Man charged with attempted murder after three women shot in Wolverhampton incident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Police has charged 21-year-old Deshaun White following the incident in Fredrick Street on the evening of last Friday, September 27.

The three women were taken to hospital following the incident, with two since being discharged, and one remaining in a stable condition.

Deshaun was due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with attempted murder and possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We've charged a man after three women suffered gunshot injuries in Frederick Street, Wolverhampton, on Friday evening.

"We have an increased presence in the area to reassure the local community and we’d ask anyone who’s yet to speak to us, but thinks they can help with enquiries, to get in touch."

Anyone with information into the incident is asked to get in touch with West Midlands Police via 101, or alternatively via the Live Chat service on the force website quoting log number 20/880329/24.