Jailed: Lovestruck prison officer rigged phone system for intimate calls with inmate

Leshana Richards is now behind bars herself after every minute of the141 hours of the often raunchy phone calls with the inmate were recorded and subsequently listened to by her bosses.

The 28-year-old knew her criminal Casanova had an illegal phone and instead of reporting it to authorities sent him sexual videos and pictures. Richards was charged with misconduct in public office.

Richards, of Kenley Grove, Ettingshaw, spoke to the inmate, who was serving seven and a half years, nearly every day from November 2021 until July 2022.

After being sacked Richards, who refused to cooperate with an internal investigation, was arrested in May 2023 and again stayed silent during interviews.