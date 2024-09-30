Murder probe launched after man found seriously hurt on Birmingham street dies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers discovered the man with injuries on Hunters Road, near to the junction of Villa Road, in the Lozells area of Birmingham, just before 12.25am on Monday.

A second man was also found hurt and is in a serious condition in hospital, a spokesperson for West Midlands Police said.

The man was found with serious injuries on Hunters Road, near to the junction of Villa Road, in Birmingham. Photo: Google

The force has now started a murder investigation and urged anyone with information, or those with dash cam or other footage, to get in touch.

The spokesperson added: "We're currently working to establish exactly what happened and who was involved.

"We're reviewing CCTV and carrying out house-to-house enquiries as we investigate. A scene is currently in place."

People who can help should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website, or by calling 101 and quoting 33 of September 30.

The Express & Star has contacted West Midlands Ambulance Service for comment.