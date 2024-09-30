Former Midlands student arranged for girl to undergo illegal honour based procedure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ex-student Emad Kaky, aged 47, from Swansea, arranged for the child to travel to Iraq where he had organised for her to be subjected to the illegal procedure and forced into marriage.

He was found guilty of the offence following a landmark trial at Nottingham.

East Midlands Chief Crown Prosecutor Janine McKinney said: “Female genital mutilation is a horrific crime to subject anyone to – let alone a child.

“There was clear evidence that Emad Kaky had intended for this young girl to suffer incredible harm and to be forced into an illegal marriage she would have had no ability to resist at such a young age.

“This landmark case sends a strong message to offenders of this sickening crime – just because an offence has been committed somewhere else in the world does not stop you facing prosecution.

“We will explore every avenue in our pursuit to get justice for victims, wherever our legal test is met.”

The conspiracy came to light after arrangement were made for the victim to travel back to the UK and Kaky was reported to the police.

The charges were brought after the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) was able to show that FGM is a criminal offence in Iraq and that Kaky had committed the offence here.

Evidence that showed he had booked and paid for the trip to Iraq while living in Nottingham.

The CPS national lead for ‘honour’ abuse Jaswant Narwal added: “There are many complexities involved in prosecuting this type of offending, which can be committed in close-knit communities, historically, and abroad, but this is no barrier to the CPS prosecuting wherever our legal test is met.

“We are clear there is no place for this unacceptable practice in society. We will continue to work tirelessly with our partners to safeguard and support victims of FGM and bring perpetrators to justice.”

Kaky is due to be sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday(3).

Last year the issue was tackled by the Orange Wolverhampton campaign as part of efforts to end domestic abuse, FGM, forced marriage, so-called honour-based violence, sexual violence and stalking and harassment.