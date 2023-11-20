Annual campaign against interpersonal violence set to begin

The annual Orange Wolverhampton campaign, which begins on Saturday, aims to raise awareness of the city’s continuing drive to end domestic abuse, female genital mutilation, forced marriage, so-called honour-based violence, sexual violence and stalking and harassment.

At the same time, it highlights the help and support that is available to victims from local and national organisations such as The Haven, St George's Hub, Karma Nirvana and Wolverhampton Council.

The campaign runs from November 25, the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, until 10 December, UN Human Rights Day, and supports the UN Orange the World campaign to end violence against women and girls.

In Wolverhampton, there is a strong focus on ending interpersonal violence against all individuals, whether they are female or male.

This year’s campaign includes a variety of online and in-person events to enable as many people as possible to get involved, and will begin with a flag raising ceremony outside Wolverhampton Civic Centre on Friday at 10am.

There will be an Orange Wolverhampton pop-up stand at the Mander Centre on Monday, November 27 from 9.30am to 5pm and Tuesday, November 28 from 10am to 4.30pm and an information day at the Civic Centre on Wednesday, November 29 from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

St George’s Hub will be hosting a coffee morning on Thursday, November 30 from 10am to 12pm to raise awareness of the support available to male victims of interpersonal violence.

Other events will see Refuge4Pets, Cats Protection and the Dog’s Trust hold a workshop on animal abuse on December 7 and a webinar on Ending Male Violence Against Women and Girls on December 8.

There will also be a series of ‘lunch and learn’ sessions delivered by specialist guest speakers including ones focusing on supporting women and girls at risk of online harm and tech abuse, the effects of domestic abuse on children, female genital mutilation, so-called honour-based abuse and forced marriage, sexual violence and supporting male victims of domestic abuse.

The programme ends with a flag lowering ceremony at the Civic Centre on Sunday, December 10.

Scores of organisations across Wolverhampton are set to support this year’s campaign in a range of ways, from holding ‘wear orange’ days, wearing orange pin badges, turning their websites and social media channels orange, lighting their buildings orange, flying orange flags, sharing key messages about the campaign with staff, customers and service users, and much more.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for adults and wellbeing, said: "The Orange Wolverhampton campaign is a great way for us to all say ‘no’ to interpersonal violence and help raise awareness of the help and support available to victims and survivors in Wolverhampton.

“We’re hoping that thousands of people will get involved again this year, perhaps by holding or joining one of the many events that will be taking place across the city, or visiting the Orange Wolverhampton pop-up stand which will be open in the Mander Centre and Civic Centre next week.”

The Orange Wolverhampton campaign is co-ordinated by Wolverhampton Safeguarding Together, the Safer Wolverhampton Partnership, Wolverhampton Voluntary and Community Action, and the council.

Richard Fisher, Chair of the Wolverhampton Safeguarding Together Board, said: "The colour orange in this context symbolises a brighter future and a world free from gender-based violence, and the Orange Wolverhampton campaign is an important part of our work to make sure victims know how to get the help and support they need.

"Please get involved and together let us turn Wolverhampton Orange.”

For more information and to sign up to this year’s campaign, go to the Orange Wolverhampton website at www.orangewolves.net