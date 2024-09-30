Disabled West Bromwich pensioner awoke to find 6ft burglar stealing money from her bedside table

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Peter Hines, 65, had crept into the room of the vulnerable lady, who he lived with in West Bromwich shared accommodation, to steal money for Class A drugs.

Hines,originally from Sandwell but of no fixed abode, had known his victim for over 30 years and knew she was disabled and "an easy target".

The disabled lady raised the alarm by shouting and other residents came to her aid. Hines was arrested shortly after on February 26 and remanded in custody.