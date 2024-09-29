Police want to speak to this man about a fight at The Hawthorns during a West Bromwich Albion game

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Police said the match was on Saturday, September 21 between West Bromwich Albion vs Plymouth Argyle.

West Midlands Police want to speak to this man after a fight broke out at The Hawthorns during a West Bromwich Albion game

A WMP spokesperson said: “The fight involving two men happened during the half time period in the concourse area of the Birmingham Road stand.

“Thankfully, no serious injuries were reported. If you recognise him, please contact us via Live Chat on our website or call 101 quoting 20/862114/24.”