Powerful documentary on Shawn Seesahai murder explains his death, killers' actions and trial

Express & Star journalists have contributed to the film, 'The Murder of Shawn Seesahai', which is available to view now at ShotsTV.com.

It covers the shocking attack on Mr Seesahai by two 12-year-olds on November 13 last year, the police investigation in the following hours and days, the month-long trial at Nottingham Crown Court culminating in the guilty verdicts, and the life sentences for both schoolboys.

It includes an interview with Mr Seesahai's devastated parents and CCTV footage of his last moments alive.

