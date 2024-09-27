Investigation launched after Rugeley cat killed with suspected pellet gun

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Staffordshire Police were contacted at 3.15pm on Tuesday, September 24, by someone on Brereton Road reporting that their cat had been shot at some point on Thursday, September 19.

Thankfully, the pellet did not cause any serious injury and the cat is okay.

But then, at 11pm on Thursday, September 26, it received a separate report on St Michaels Road that a cat had been shot and sadly died.

The incident is believed to have happened at some point between 6.30pm and 8.30pm on Thursday, September 19, the same day that the other cat was reportedly shot.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police, said: "We've launched an investigation after a cat was sadly killed after being shot by a suspected pellet gun in Rugeley.

"We’re urging anyone with any information that can help with our investigation to get in touch. Call us on 101, quoting incident 745 of 26 September, or use Live Chat on our website.

"To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."