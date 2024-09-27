Birmingham gunman jailed for seven years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Information suggested that Lomar Turner, 28, was in possession of weapons so a firearms warrant was executed at his address in New Inns Close, Handsworth, on November 27 last year.

It was several minutes before the door was opened when officers found a nervous Turner with bits of polystyrene and insulation in his hair.

Their attention was immediately drawn to the loft, the hatch door of which was lined with polystyrene and a search revealed two loaded and viable firearms in a black pouch, with one in a white sock.

Lomar Turner. Image: West Midlands Police

Elsewhere in the property, officers found multiple bags of cannabis with a street value of over £2,000, several thousands of pounds in cash, multiple sim cards, two machetes and an axe.

The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of ammunition without a licence. He also pleaded guilty to possession of class B drugs with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

Last Friday, September 20, he was jailed for six years at Birmingham Crown Court.

Detective Constable Leah Williams, from Birmingham Major Investigation Team, said: “Turner was involved in serious criminal activity and any one of those weapons could have been responsible for taking a life or inflicting serious injury.

"There is absolutely no reason or excuse to have weapons like this in anyone’s home or on our streets.

"We continue to act on information to disrupt behaviour like this and take these dangerous people and weapons off our streets.”

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Police, said: "The case is part of Operation Target, where we take a defiant stand against a range of serious and organised crime offences – from drug dealing and burglary to cybercrime and fraud."