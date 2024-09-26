Staffordshire police, fire and rescue commissioner to outline new annual plans next week

The proposals will be outlined at a meeting of the Police, Fire & Crime Panel on Monday following the launch of a new consultation this month.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vkU_g1KmAH8

The draft Police & Crime and Fire & Rescue Plans 2024-2028 set the local direction and priorities for the next four years to deliver effective, efficient services, while detailing how the Commissioner intends to work with the services and partners to support victims, prevent crime and reduce harm.

During the Panel meeting, broadcast live online at 10am, the Commissioner will highlight the public consultation which runs until October 21, giving people an opportunity to share their feedback on the plans.

The Commissioner will also present his draft Annual Report during the meeting, detailing progress made against his previous local Police and Crime and Fire and Rescue Plans, and the positive activity undertaken by his Office over the last year.

Commissioner Ben Adams said: “These proposed plans inform the operational plans developed by our Chief Constable and Chief Fire Officer, which take account of national factors and the risks we face in Staffordshire. I will continue to invest in the technology, training and people to help the Police and Fire & Rescue meet both these wider challenges and your local expectations of the services.

“Your views matter. I want these refreshed plans to reflect what is important for our communities in Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent, and I encourage everyone to take a few minutes to share their feedback with me.”

However, in his annual report Commissioner Adams did admit there was still work to be done to improve parts of the services he is responsible for.

He said: "Some ambitions set out in my plans have not been fully achieved. Some non-emergency callers to the Police still wait too long to speak to someone, and court backlogs mean some victims are waiting too long for justice or withdraw from the process. Despite considerable attention and investment to reduce serious accidents, there are still too many killed or seriously injured on our roads.

"These community concerns will feature in my refreshed plans."

The Police, Fire & Crime Panel meets regularly to give their views on the Staffordshire Commissioner’s plans and decisions, and is an important part of the Office’s commitment to being open and transparent.