Police release picture of hooded suspect after Cannock shop worker 'threatened with knife'

The female shop worker was allegedly approached by a man with a blade inside a business on Rugeley Road, Hazelslade, at 2.10pm on Tuesday.

He jumped over a counter and told the woman to open a safe.

The woman was not injured and the man left without taking anything, Staffordshire Police said.

The man then turned right out of the business towards Rawnsley Road, the force added.

Officers have now issued a picture of a suspect they are appealing to find in connection to the incident.

Do you recognise this man? Picture: Staffordshire Police

He was described as being more than six ft tall with a beard and was wearing a hoody, cap, fingerless gloves and dark glasses.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "We are keen to speak to the man in the picture as part of our enquiries, or anyone with information that can help our investigation.

"Call us on 101, quoting incident 362 of September 24, or message us using Live Chat on our website.

"If you prefer to stay anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."