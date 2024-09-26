'I think about his last moments and how scared he must have been' - Family of Wolverhampton teen slain by schoolboys

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The murderers, who are both from Wolverhampton and are now aged 13, were in court on Thursday to hear about the impact their fatal attack on beloved teenager Shawn Seesahai in November last year had on his devastated family.

Mr Seesahai was attacked by the two youths on Stowlawn playing fields in Bilston. In a brutal machete attack that lasted seconds, he was left with severe wounds including a 23cm-deep cut.

Both boys were found guilty of his murder earlier this year. They have both also been convicted of possessing a bladed article.

A victim impact statement from Mr Seesahai's family was read aloud to a packed courtroom on Thursday, the first day of a complex sentencing exercise for his two young killers.

"We as a family are struggling in so many ways since Shawn was taken from us, especially in the horrific circumstances in which he was taken.

"Losing a child is a parent's worst nightmare.

"We are devastated, totally heartbroken and confused."

Suresh and Maneshwary Seesahai, Shawn's parents

The statement also said that for the family to properly convey how much they had been affected by Shawn's murder would take up the entire day and more.

The Seesahai family was tight-knit and Shawn was especially close to his younger sister, the statement said. She did not eat or leave her bed in the days after his death and was devastated to lose her brother.

"I wonder if she will ever be the same again", the statement said.

"None of us have had an unbroken night's sleep since Shawn was taken from us.

"Every time I close my eyes, all I can think about are what his last moments were and how scared he must have been.

"It continually breaks my heart.

'No-one expects to bury their own child'

"As well as the emotional and mental anguish we are going through, we have also suffered financially. No-one expects to have to bury their own child.