All cases transferred from Dudley Magistrates Court after flooding

Hearings were moved after the site in The Inhedge was affected by water on September 13.

Cases due to be heard there this week have been transferred to other magistrates courts in the Black Country while repairs are carried out.

A HM Courts and Tribunals Service spokesperson said: “Dudley Magistrates’ Court has been closed since Friday due to flooding.

“Hearings scheduled for the rest of this week have been moved to Walsall and Wolverhampton.”

The building is due to be re-opened on Monday.