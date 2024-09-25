Photo released as police try to find man in connection with sexual assault on tram

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

British Transport Police is appealing for help to identify the man in relation to the incident on August 3.

The force said that a man had sexually assaulted a woman on a tram between Black Lake and Wednesbury and said it believed the man in the image could help with the investigation.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "Do you recognise this man?

"Officers investigating a sexual assault on board a Midland Metro service from Black Lake to Wednesbury have today released this image in connection.

This image has been released of a man British Transport Police want to speak to. Photo: British Transport Police

"At around 12.20pm on 3 August, a man sexually assaulted a woman before getting off the tram at Wednesbury.

"Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could help with their investigation.

"Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 189 of 7 August.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."