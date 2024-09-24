Will zombie knife ban halt the scourge of violent crime in the West Midlands?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

"There is no legitimate need for a weapon of this kind to be in our homes or on our streets."

From today (Tuesday, September 23), anybody found in possession of a machete or zombie-style knife faces the prospect of prison, as the Government seeks to get to grips with the knife-crime epidemic which has laid waste to hundreds of young lives.

But for Pooja Kanda, whose 16-year-old son Ronan was brutally murdered by two teenagers near his home in Wolverhampton, the new laws do not go far enough. The Criminal Justice Act, introduced by the previous Conservative government, does not ban the online sale of so-called 'Ninja' swords of the kind used to kill Ronan, who was attacked in a case of mistaken identity.

Mrs Kanda says she wants the online sale of all big knives banned.

"It was a sword that went through my child’s heart," she says.

"I am shocked they were available when this happened. And I'm more shocked that they are still continuing to be available after what happened to Ronan."

Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to address this loophole during the next parliament, after meeting with Mrs Kanda and her daughter Nikita. Hollywood star Idris Elba has also pledged his backing for tougher laws on large blades.

The Express & Star has highlighted the shocking number of lives cut short by knife crime in the region, including Jetmir Pemaj, 33, stabbed in Wolverhampton on July 27 last year, Akeem Francis-Kerr, 29, knifed to death in a Walsall nightclub, Bailey Atkinson, 20, who was stabbed to death in Walsall town centre, Jack Lowe, 18, stabbed in Darlaston town centre, and Cody Fisher, 20, who was stabbed in a nightclub.

Ronan Kanda

The ban comes in as new police figures reveal that the number of crimes involving machetes, swords or zombie knives has nearly doubled in five years.

Data obtained under the Freedom of Information Act showed that in 2023 the three types of weapons were mentioned in more than 14,000 crimes recorded by 32 police forces in England and Wales.

In 2019, there were 7,159 offences recorded as involving the large blades, which rose to 14,195 in 2023.

Nearly 10,000 of the offences recorded in 2023 involved machetes, double the number from five years before.

Official figures show that knife crime rose by seven per cent in England and Wales in the year to December 2023, compared with the previous 12 months, but the total 49,489 offences recorded remained below pre-pandemic levels.

New figures also show that of the 244 knife-killings that took place in the year up to April 2023, 14 involved machetes, seven involved 'zombie' knives and three involved swords.

Kitchen knives were the most common weapons used in the killings, causing 101 deaths.

Today's ban follows a four-week amnesty scheme, where owners of large knives were encouraged to hand the weapons into police, local authorities or knife-crime charities. But Mrs Kanda criticised a compensation scheme which saw the seller of the knife which killed her son paid £350,000 for handing over its stock.

(left to right) Tanisha Dadar, the cousin of Ronan Kanda who was killed in 2022, actor Idris Elba, Yemi Hughes, whose 19-year-old son Andre Aderemi was murdered in 2016, and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during a knife crime summit at 10 Downing Street, London. The Prime Minister has launched a new coalition to tackle knife crime, which aims to stop young people from being dragged into violent gangs. Picture date: Monday September 9, 2024. PA Photo. The coalition will bring together campaign groups, families of people who have lost their lives to knife crime, and young people who have been affected by it - as well as actor Idris Elba and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper. See PA story POLITICS Knives. Photo credit should read: Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Wire

"I understand that people are in business to make money, but in this instance they should do the decent thing and not take advantage of taxpayers in this way," she says.

"To me they are exploiting the amnesty scheme and profiteering. The whole system set up to take dangerous weapons off the streets is being undermined. There should be a rule to force businesses to just simply hand them in."

Concern also remains among law enforcement about how easy it is to buy knives online, with illegal dealers selling blades via social media, including to under-18s.

Ronan’s sister Nikita says young people are increasingly attracted to bigger knives.

"It's about the culture that surrounds the sale of machetes, zombie knives and swords and stuff like that."

She says the teenager who murdered Ronan was 'enticed' by big zombie knives with curved edges and 'stupid, silly, writing on them'.

“The stuff that’s actually in fashion now,” she adds.

PCSO Rob Capella looks at knives and other weapons that have been seized or surrendered at a secure police location in Birmingham ahead of the ban on zombie knives

Ron Winch, a former police officer who is now an associate professor at Birmingham City University, welcomes the ban. But the says it will not be enough on its own to tackle the scourge of knife crime.

"The ban on the sale of so-called zombie-style knives is clearly a positive move and reflects the hard work of many campaigners from across the West Midlands," he says.

"We need more 'capable guardians' in public places, because this is not a problem that the police, working alone, can arrest their way out of. This requires a radical re-focussing on local and neighbourhood policing.

"There is a place for stop and search when it is used intelligently and ethically. There needs to be a strong evidence base for what works as well as consultation with communities."

Mr Winch says the reasons why young people, in particular, carry knives, are complex and multi-layered.

"Many feel that they need to carry a knife out of fear and for personal protection," he says.

"We know that this is misguided and that carrying a knife for these reasons is more likely to result in that person becoming a victim."

In other cases, organised-crime gangs will use knives to protect their assets, particularly given that the sentences for carrying guns are much harsher. Mr Winch suggests sentencing needs to be reviewed to reflect this.

"Knife crime wrecks lives and blights our communities and we must break the cycle of harm and misery," he says.