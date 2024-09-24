Man suffers fractured skull in Staffordshire assault

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers from Staffordshire Police were called to Market Street in the town at 3.50am on August 25 following reports of public order offences.

They attended after it was reported that three men had attacked another group of three men.

A man in his late teens was punched, kicked and spat on and had his gilet stolen.

The man’s friends were also assaulted and suffered minor injuries.

The teenager was taken to hospital by a family member and received treatment for a fractured skull. He has since been discharged.

Market Street, Lichfield. Picture: Google

Police initially arrested three men, aged 21, 23 and 29, all from Walsall, on suspicion of assault with robbery, and with intent to commit robbery.

They have all since been placed on conditional bail while police continue their investigation.

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw the attack and urge anyone who may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.

They are also keen to hear from any taxi drivers who may have seen the assault, as well as two female witnesses who are understood to have been sat with the victims prior to the incident at The Brewhouse & Kitchen on Bird Street.

Anyone with information can get in touch through calling 101 quoting incident number 123 of August 25.

To report anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.