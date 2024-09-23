Police issue image of man after electrical items 'stolen' in Halesowen burglary
Police have issued a picture of a man they want to speak to after a burglary in Halesowen which saw electric items taken.
The break-in happened at an address on Somers Road at around 4pm on August 23.
In a statement, West Midlands Police said electric items were stolen from the property.
The force has released a photo of a man they want to speak to in connection to the burglary.
Anyone with information about him should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website, or by calling 101 and quoting 20/786612/24.