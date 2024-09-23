Police issue image of man after electrical items 'stolen' in Halesowen burglary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The break-in happened at an address on Somers Road at around 4pm on August 23.

In a statement, West Midlands Police said electric items were stolen from the property.

Police want to speak to this man after a burglary in Halesowen. Photo: West Midlands Police

The force has released a photo of a man they want to speak to in connection to the burglary.

Anyone with information about him should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website, or by calling 101 and quoting 20/786612/24.