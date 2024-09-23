Brownhills paedophile groomed, raped and abducted young girl after meeting her on Snapchat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Regan Mann was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison and handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for life when he appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on September 16.

The 20-year-old was also handed a restraining order forbidding him from contacting his victims.

Regan Mann has been jailed. Photo: West Midlands Police

He previously pleaded guilty to two charges of rape and one charge of abduction.

Mann, of First Avenue, had contacted a girl, who was under the age of 13, on Snapchat, before arranging to meet her on March 19.

The girl thought he was aged 14 or 15 but in reality, he was 19 years old.

She took along a friend of a similar age and Mann took both of them to his home in Brownhills.

DC Lucy Simpson, from the Complex Child Abuse Investigation Team at West Midlands Police, said: "Mann took advantage of his young victim, groomed her online and then arranged to meet up with her.

"She thought he was 14 or 15 but in reality he was 19. Despite knowing she was underage, he didn’t care.

"We are pleased with the sentence. This sends out a clear message that people who behave in this appalling way will be caught, convicted and will spend many years behind bars.

"The two girls have been very brave in providing evidence which has helped to successfully convict Mann. We hope their bravery encourages other people subjected to sexual abuse to come forward."

People looking to seek advice and support about sexual assault can visit the West Midlands Police website.