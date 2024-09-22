Silent Crime: West Bromwich resident describes misery street racers cause near his home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

That was the bleak description of life at night by West Bromwich resident Jake Russell as he asked for more to be done to stem illegal street racing in the town.

Jake lives in a high-rise flat on the Kendrick Park estate, next to the Kendrick Way duel carriageway – over the years, the major road has become a 'car-cruising' hotspot for illegal street racers and spectators.

Jake was pleased when the noises stopped following the crackdown into illegal street racing as part of the Black Country Street Racing Injunction, however to his dismay, the noises returned.

Talking about the illegal racers, 52-year-old Jake, who has lived at the address for over 10 years, said: "I actually think it's worse now than it was before.

Cars jockey for position as they begin a "drag race"

"The injunction did help for a little bit. It calmed down for about a month, but since then it has started again. When I'm sitting here you'll hear the cars speeding up and down the carriageway, and they're high-performance engines, they're extremely loud.