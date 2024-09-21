How a Brierley Hill police team has managed to 'eliminate' anti-social behaviour within months

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police Constable Antonia Morgan and her colleagues on the Brierley Hill Neighbourhood Policing Team reduced reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB) relating to a group of young offenders by 100 per cent over a five-month period.

When Antonia joined the neighbourhood team in November 2022, ASB was at an all-time high thanks to an unknown group of young offenders. Instances included harassing store workers, throwing bricks at windows, shoplifting and criminal damage.

Thanks to significant research and community partnership work to collate evidence, PC Morgan was able to identify the perpetrators and successfully bid for more CCTV in hotspot areas.

She also worked with business owners on the High Street to encourage reporting and improve preventative measures.