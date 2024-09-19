Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a Honda Jazz on the A45 Coventry Road in Birmingham at around 5.05pm yesterday. He died of his injuries later that evening.

West Midlands Police said the car was abandoned at the scene and the driver of the silver Honda Jazz – alongside other occupants of the vehicle – made off following the collision.

The force has now issued an image of a man in a light grey t-shirt and light grey trousers they'd wish to speak to.

Have you seen this man?

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from West Midlands Police's serious collision investigation unit, said: "A man has tragically died and we're doing all we can to establish the full circumstances and trace who was involved in the collision.

“I would appeal directly to the driver. Come and speak to us, now is the time to do the right thing.

"We need to get answers for the man's loved ones and I'd ask anyone who can help our investigation to come forward as soon as possible."

Speaking earlier in the day, a police spokesperson said: "A silver Honda Jazz which is understood to have been involved in the collision was abandoned at the scene.

"We believe the driver made off on foot back towards the city centre. We'd urge them to do the right thing and come forward to tell us exactly what happened.

"We're keen to hear from anyone else who saw a man - wearing what we believe was grey clothing - heading in that direction shortly after the collision.

"From our initial enquiries we understand there were others in the vehicle and we also need to hear from them, or anyone with information about who they are."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police via Live Chat on their website, or by calling 101 and quoting log 3819 of September 18.

You can also email detectives directly at sciu@westmidlands.police.uk.