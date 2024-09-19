Man who threw full can of beer at officer's face in Tamworth riots pleads guilty

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Simon Orr, 38, from Tamworth, pleaded guilty to riot – unlawful violence – and assault by beating of an emergency worker at Stafford Crown Court today.

Orr sent a WhatsApp message to encourage people to turn up to the violent riots on August 4 outside the Holiday Inn in Tamworth.

Whilst there, he threw a full beer can which struck an officer in the face.

Simon Orr

He was arrested on August 12 and questioned in custody.

In a police interview Orr originally denied his involvement, saying the protest was peaceful.

Staffordshire Police officers tracked down the evidence to charge him for violent disorder and later consulted with the CPS over upgrading the offence to riot public order, the most serious of the Public Order Act 1986.

Orr has been remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing at Stafford Crown Court on October 11.

Staffordshire Police has now arrested 103 people and charged 38 with violent disorder offences as part of their investigation into the violent disorder in Staffordshire.

Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Ellison said: “Our team of detectives and police staff have been working incredibly hard over the last month to review the vast amounts of footage from the scene in Tamworth and to act robustly against those identified.

“I can assure local communities that our work is far from over and we’re continuing to take action against those who are found to be responsible for what happened.”

Anyone with information that can help detectives with their enquiries can visit the Major Incident Police Portal at mipp.police.uk.