Man jailed for involvement in violent disorder in Birmingham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Haris Ghaffar, 19, of Thornhill Road, Birmingham, admitted the offence at an earlier hearing and was sentenced to one year and eight months at Birmingham Crown Court yesterday.

Ghaffar was involved in disorder which saw a Skoda vehicle smashed, before being part of a group that assaulted a man outside a pub in Stoney Lane, on August 5.

Haris Ghaffar

Following the disorder, West Midlands Police issued an appeal to identify Ghaffar and he was arrested on September 12, as a result.

Chief Superintendent Richard North, from Birmingham Police, said: "This sentence shows that we do not tolerate violence in our towns and cities.

"We would like to thank members of the public for sharing our appeal which was crucial to identify the offender."