Man jailed for engaging in sexual activity with vulnerable woman

Adam Benton, 50, was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday, September 16, after pleading guilty to eight charges relating to sexual activity with a vulnerable woman over 18.

The charges relate to the period June 2017 to September 2021.

As well as being jailed Benton was handed a restraining order for life.

Nikki McMurray, from our Adult Care Abuse Investigation Team, said: “Benton took advantage of a vulnerable woman for his own sexual gratification. We are pleased with the sentence which sends out a clear message that people who behave in this appalling way will be convicted and will spend many years behind bars.

“We are thankful to the brave woman who came forward and spoke to us. We hope her bravery encourages other people subjected to sexual abuse to come forward.”

A spokesperson or West Midlands Police, said: "It is important to note that survivors of sexual abuse are protected by law and have life-long anonymity.

"For advice and support go to Rape, sexual assault and other sexual offences | West Midlands Police."