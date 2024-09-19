Man arrested after crash that killed young motorcyclist

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and is in custody for questioning.

A motorcyclist, who was in his 20s, sustained serious injuries following a collision with a car on Coventry Road, Birmingham at around 5.05pm yesterday.

He sadly died in hospital later that evening.

Anyone who can help the police with their enquiries is asked to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on the force website, or by calling 101 and quoting log 3819 of September 18.

You can also email detectives direct at sciu@westmidlands.police.uk.