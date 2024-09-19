Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The SOHO Coffee branch in the Merry Hill centre had been trading with excrement on surfaces inside, including in the servery area, Dudley Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday.

When inspectors from Dudley Council visited the Brierley Hill shopping centre on March 28 last year and found the mouse droppings as well as defects in the pest proofing equipment there, they closed it down with immediate effect.

"The premises was visited on March 28 last year by council officers... in response to information received," prosecutor Saima Ahmed-Aziz told the court.

"Mice droppings were found throughout the premises. The business was closed down under emergency powers.

"SOHO Coffee was invited to attend an interview. The company did not attend, however they did submit a statement under caution.