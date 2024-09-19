Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

When inspectors visited the Lifestyle Express store in Willenhall, also known as Eric's Convenience Store, they also found chewed coffee containers and droppings by an Uncle Ben's rice packet, Dudley Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday.

The shop's storerooms were closed immediately under the council's emergency powers, reopening six days later after work with environmental health officers and pest control experts.

The shop's owner Suhkwinder Sangha, of Nottingham Drive in Willenhall, was in court on Wednesday to plead guilty to two charges of contravening food safety and hygiene regulations, after inspectors visited his shop on August 15 last year.

Prosecutor Tara Tumber told the magistrates that Walsall Council inspectors "observed mouse droppings on the shelving in the storeroom" and chew marks on packets.

"A live mouse was seen running in the rear storeroom."