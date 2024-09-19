Arrests made after police stop HGV full of suspected stolen fuel on M6 in Staffordshire
Arrests have been made after police revealed officers had stopped a HGV full of suspected stolen fuel on the M6 in Staffordshire.
By Lisa O'Brien
Published
The Central Motorway Police Group posted on X that the HGV was suspected of having cloned registration plates.
Officers stopped the vehicle on the M6 yesterday.
CMPG said two people were arrested after a second vehicle was also stopped.
Posting on X, CMPG wrote: "HGV on #cloned plates & full of presumed #stolen fuel successfully stopped using tactics on the M6 @StaffsPolice
"A 2nd offending car was also located where they tried their luck on foot. 2 arrested, 1 with the help of #PDVixen."