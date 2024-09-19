Arrests made after police stop HGV full of suspected stolen fuel on M6 in Staffordshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Central Motorway Police Group posted on X that the HGV was suspected of having cloned registration plates.

Officers stopped the vehicle on the M6 yesterday.

CMPG said two people were arrested after a second vehicle was also stopped.

Photo:@CMPG

Posting on X, CMPG wrote: "HGV on #cloned plates & full of presumed #stolen fuel successfully stopped using tactics on the M6 @StaffsPolice

"A 2nd offending car was also located where they tried their luck on foot. 2 arrested, 1 with the help of #PDVixen."