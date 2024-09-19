Police appeal to find man in connection with Kidderminster assault

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Posting on its X account, formerly Twitter, West Mercia Police asked if anyone can help find 18-year-old Kian O’Sullivan, as it would like to speak to him about an assault in Kidderminster on September 1.

The force said Kia has links to the area and may be able to help it with its enquiries.

Image: West Mercia Police

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police, said: "Can you help us find Kian O’Sullivan? Police would like to speak to him about an assault in Kidderminster on September 1.

"Kian, 18, has links to the area and we believe he may be able to help us with our enquiries.

"If you have information please call 01562 826105."