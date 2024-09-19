Police appeal after men assaulted in Birmingham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Police has issued an image of two men who they want to speak to after an assault took place on June 7, at around 10pm.

The incident saw two other men - both in their 30s - being punched and kicked.

The force has asked the public to get in touch if they recognise the two men pictured.

Image: West Midlands Police

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "Do you know these two men?

"We want to speak to them after an assault in Birmingham Town Hall on 7 June at around 10pm.

"If you recognise them please contact us via Live Chat on our website or call 101 quoting 20/564645/24."