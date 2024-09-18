Silent Crime: Shopkeeper reveals harsh reality of shoplifting in the West Midlands

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

"Even stealing just a small thing means we have to sell double for the day to make up the loss." those are the words of Surinder Josan, owner of All Seasons DIY on Smethwick High Street.

Surinder is one of many shop owners calling for more action locally and nationally to reduce the amount of petty crime targeting retailers.

He tells his story as the Express and Star launches a campaign against the epidemic of Silent Crime - the thousands of incidents that are happening every day across the West Midlands, many of which are going unreported to police including shoplifting , abuse in the street, threats, small items being stolen and more.

Our campaign is part of a launch across Britain headed up by our sister website NationalWorld. You can find out more about it in the dedicated section below.

Surinder's call for action comes as figures have revealed a sharp 30 per cent increase in shoplifting cases in the West Midlands between April and June, with the area reporting a total of 7,443 offences.

Describing an incident recently, Surinder, 60, from Smethwick, chair of the legal and parliamentary committee for the British Independent Retailer Association (BIRA), said: "I looked out the window and there was this person walking off with some fruit trees that were being sold from a grocery shop on the high street.

The owner said that shoplifting has gotten worse over the years

"They had obviously stolen them, we ended up finding the man and said 'look, stay away, we don't want you here' we haven't seem him since, but it is something that we shouldn't have to deal with ourselves."

The shop owner said that the impact of theft from family-owned shops is 'worse than it looks', saying that "It affects us worse than anyone realises."

Surinder continued: "As a small independent retailer, if one thing is stolen, it comes straight out of our profits, we have to sell two of those items to even it out.

"It's deeper than that too. I know the chemist down the road who had an incident and they now have to take a lot of their high-price stock off of the front, we have had to take the items like Marshalltown trowels from the front. Part of seeing the product is half of the sale.

In one of the incidents, a thief stole a number of plants from his store

"For bigger companies, they can afford the loss. But for local, family-owner groups like most of us on the high street, It really hits the pockets."

In another incident, Surinder even pursued two thieves who had robbed the cash register of another store.

Surinder said: "There was a lot of screaming and shouting and I went to have a look and they were just walking off like nothing had happened.

"Luckily, down the road, there were two police officers, I told them 'I could take you right to them, they still have the goods on them', the officers jumped in my car and when they spotted them they arrested them."

The shop owners said the rising crime figures are not only a local issue but also 'something that needs to be sorted nationally'.

The shop owner said: "I think some of this is drugs, but it also got worse after the credit crisis and the pandemic. I think the ultimate solution is to create a better economy.

"Make an economy so everyone can grow together, they don't need to struggle to pay heating or electric bills, they have that surplus. If people had that surplus to buy stuff, then they wouldn't need to steal it in the first place."

The epidemic of Silent Crime

Surinder's story is shocking - but, maybe even more alarming, is that the incidents of which he speaks are among 6,300 crimes that go unsolved every day in Britain, according to latest Home Office figures.

The government data also shows that two million crimes went unsolved in a single year in the UK, while offences like knife crime and shoplifting soared in the same set of statistics.

The relentless daily criminality has promoted the Shropshire Star along with its parent company, NationalWorld and sister websites and newspapers across the country, to launch a campaign to give victims of the violence, thefts and anti social - that so often go underreported - a voice.

We are calling this epidemic Silent Crime.

Research shows that we only bother to tell police about four out of ten crimes. Add those two figures together and it is clear that the vast majority happen with absolutely no repercussions. And so they continue.

We want you to tell us incidents that have happened to you, your family or your friends in your neighbourhood; how it impacted you and what justice was served - or not.

Why don't we report every crime and why isn't the criminal justice system better at making criminals pay? It would seem to me that faith in the systems that should keep us safe is at rock bottom.

Most of this isn't the police's fault, a lot comes down to a social care system that has collapsed and politicians who have turned a blind eye for decades. That doesn't mean that urgent action couldn't and shouldn't be taken. It doesn't have to be this way.

To force change, we need to unite and remind ourselves that these 'little' crimes are not acceptable. You should be safe and feel safe at work, at home, in the park and in our own neighbourhoods. We need you to tell us your stories and we, on your behalf, will take them to Downing Street. We need to stop being silent and we need you to help us.