Heartbroken councillor vows to work across political divide to save lives in honour of son, 19

Councillor Damian Corfield's son Ben died after being run over whilst watching car cruising with friends in Oldbury two years ago.

On Monday, the 56-year-old driver pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial for causing the death of Ben, 19, and Liberty Charris, 16, and seriously injuring two others on November 20, 2022.

Dhiya Al Maamoury, from Hobs Moat Road, Solihull, was driving a powerful Nissan Blue Skyline on the Black Country car cruising route which has since been outlawed by a High Court injunction.

Sedgley Councillor Corfield told the Express & Star: "Ben was an amazing person, he wanted to emulate me by going into politics and had been chosen to stand as a candidate just before he died.