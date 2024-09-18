Dangerous driver jailed after leading police on 90mph chase through Black Country roads with 10-year-old girl in car

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Scott Gough tried to get away with his crimes by lying to the DVLA and investigating officers who saw through his amateurish cover up.

Gough, 53, was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court for dangerous driving, burglary, car theft and perverting the course of justice.

When police pulled Gough over on June 6, 2022, instead of proving his ID, he sped off from the officers, despite having a 10-year-old girl in the car.

For over 10 minutes Gough led pursuing police cars on a 90mph chase through Black Country roads, often driving on the wrong side, through red lights and over roundabouts.