Birmingham school worker who filmed pupils on his phone locked up for seven years for child sex offences

Steven Hanna was found to have filmed pupils on his phone.

The school was immediately informed and the students were supported by the Public Protection Unit at West Midlands Police.

Steven Hanna

The 41-year-old was initially charged with several child sex offences, including sexual assault, and was remanded in custody while police continued their investigation.

Hanna was also found to be in possession of indecent images of children not linked to the school, leading to further charges against him.

Hanna, of Birmingham, pleaded guilty to a total of 17 charges relating to voyeurism, attempted voyeurism, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, possession of indecent images and possession of extreme pornography.

He was jailed at Birmingham Crown Court today for seven years.

DC Kayleigh Driscoll, from the West Midlands Police PPU, said: "Hanna put himself in a position of trust which allowed him to carry out some of these obscene offences without the knowledge of his victims.

"We have worked closely with the school who have provided vital support in identifying and supporting the children and the families involved.”

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, help is available at westmidlands.police.uk/ro/report/rsa/alpha-v1/v1/rape-sexual-assault-other-sexual-offences/